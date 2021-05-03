ParagonEX launches fully customizable trading platform

Financial technology provider ParagonEX has just announced the launch of its fully customizable trading platform, allowing its broker clients to decide on every detail of the platform’s look and feel. The customization options will cover every element of the trading platform, which will allow for endless customization, per broker or per end user.

ParagonEX’s new platform allows each broker using it to have a unique appearance, displaying elements of their choosing and it is way to create a distinct brand identity, but also cater to the profile and mix of their end users.