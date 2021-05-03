ParagonEX launches fully customizable trading platform

Financial technology provider ParagonEX has just announced the launch of its fully customizable trading platform, allowing its broker clients to decide on every detail of the platform’s look and feel. The customization options will cover every element of the trading platform, which will allow for endless customization, per broker or per end user.
ParagonEX’s new platform allows each broker using it to have a unique appearance, displaying elements of their choosing and it is way to create a distinct brand identity, but also cater to the profile and mix of their end users.
Default views will also be available and brokers will be able to display standard items and information, but customization is available both on the broker and the end-user level. Brokers can emphasize items important to them for their clients with elements such as Charts, News, Asset Views, Signals, Crowd Sentiment and an Alert Panel.
ParagonEX CEO, Simon Duggan commented:
With a limited number of platform providers, brokers are beginning to look very similar to one another, creating difficulties not only in maintaining a clear brand identity, but also in providing different end users with different trading experiences. It is clear that with micro segmenting and targeting, brokers would need to display diverse elements to clients, and ParagonEX stepped up to the plate by creating this.
The ParagonEX platform is currently being released to existing clients of the company and is expected to be rolled out for the entire network within a few weeks.