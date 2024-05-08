FIS Launches New Fintech Platform Atelio

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), a Florida-based fintech firm, announced the launch of Atelio by FIS on 7 May 2024.

This is a new fintech platform that enables financial institutions, businesses and software developers to incorporate financial services into their solutions. It unlocks the company’s existing financial technology through user-friendly elements.

According to the FIS press statement, Atelio can be used across all industries to execute financial actions, such as collecting deposits, moving money between accounts, issuing invoices, or using the FIS tools to help prevent fraud. This functionality will reportedly also help clients gain insights into their customer behaviours.

FIS also claims that Atelio makes it possible to securely and legally entrench financial services in products and workflows to simplify rolling out these solutions when needed. Based on FIS information, KeyBank, College Ave Student Loans and RoyalPay Inc. are already using Atelio.

The FIS president of platform and enterprise products, Tarun Bhatnagar, said:

Atelio by FIS is our vision to lead where fintech is going, which is outside the boundaries of how businesses enable, and their customers consume, financial services today. More than just a new solution, Atelio is built to lend the expertise, tools and distribution so that our users and clients can focus on creating. Our scale, distribution and continued investment in technology have given us the foundation to unlock our financial capabilities to a wider audience and power the next generation of financial innovation.

At the final bell on 7 May 2024, FIS shares traded at $70.45 apiece.