OFX Expands Operations in Germany to Bolster European Growth

Foreign exchange specialist OFX announced the expansion of its operations in Germany on Wednesday.

The company revealed it has established a new regional team across multiple cities to better serve its clients in the region.

“This strategic initiative underscores OFX’s dedication to the European market, further strengthening its presence and commitment to providing exceptional financial services to its customers in Germany and beyond,” said the company in its press release.

With over 25 years of experience and a strong regulatory framework, OFX believes it is well-positioned to meet the needs of its German customers and, through the move, can establish a local foothold in the region.

The company has facilitated over €180 billion in cross-border transactions for more than 1 million customers worldwide.

The establishment of a dedicated team in Germany marks a notable step forward for OFX. The expansion will allow the company to deliver expert financial solutions and personalised service to clients across the region.

Maeve McMahon, OFX EMEA President, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our operations in Germany as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our global footprint and better serve our clients.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing secure, cost-effective, and transparent international payment services to individuals and businesses in Germany, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our new clients and partners in the region.”