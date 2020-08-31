Weekly forex data: the RBA’s meeting and the NFP

European shares generally started the week on the front foot after positive Chinese data in the early morning. Official PMI for both manufacturing and services in China showed expansion as the economy continues to recover from the initial wave of covid-19. American shares had also gained on Thursday and Friday as continuing heavy QE remains likely. This preview of weekly forex data takes a look at the releases to affect USDCAD, XAUUSD and EURAUD.

News from central banks was dominated last week by the conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA which this year took place virtually. The Fed’s chair Jerome Powell’s comments indicated increased tolerance of higher than average inflation and accommodative monetary policy for longer. Meanwhile on Friday Andrew Bailey the Governor of the Bank of England asserted ‘We are not out of firepower by any means’, seemingly opening the door to more easing in the UK over the next few months. However, Dr Bailey didn’t comment on the outlook for Britain’s economy.

This week’s main event among central banks is the meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia tomorrow morning. The cash rate will almost certainly be left on hold at 0.25% but what Philip Lowe and other senior central bankers say in reaction to Jackson Hole is likely to be very important for the Australian dollar this week.

The most important regular data this week include tomorrow’s Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday’s Australian GDP growth, Thursday’s balance of trade from Australia, Canada and the USA and of course the NFP on Friday. It’s a pretty active week for currencies like the Aussie dollar so some volatility for AUD can be expected around the key releases.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, four-hour

The greenback continued to lose strength against most major currencies last week in the aftermath of Dr Powell’s comments on Thursday afternoon which were generally perceived as being dovish. With oil also set for its fourth consecutive month of gains, the loonie has had considerable tailwinds recently. One of the key questions to affect USDCAD’s fundamentals over the next few months is how the Bank of Canada will change its current monetary policy regarding quantitative easing.

Dollar-loonie’s current downtrend has been active since early April and doesn’t show any signs of stopping yet. Having recently passed the 100% Fibonacci retracement area, i.e. full retracement of all the greenback’s gains during the first phase of the crisis, there looks like plenty more room for losses. The main concern for new sellers then is oversold from the slow stochastic and Bollinger Bands.

This week’s key event for this symbol and indeed for most markets is the NFP. The consensus estimate at the time of writing is about 1.43 million against last month’s 1.76 million; Canadian employment data also come out at 12.30 GMT on Friday. Balance of trade on Thursday from both Canada and the USA is also likely to be important for USDCAD.