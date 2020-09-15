Weekly forex data: the Fed and BoE in the spotlight

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Risk-on instruments have generally started the week positively amid a flurry of corporate deal-making. Increasing hopes of an effective vaccine against covid-19 being rolled out over the next few months have also helped sentiment. Today’s preview of weekly forex data takes a closer look at EURJPY, XAUUSD and GBPNZD.

There wasn’t much activity among central banks last week apart from the ECB’s meeting. This didn’t really surprise markets, although euro-dollar and other pairs with the common currency were unstable in the short term last Thursday. This week’s most important meetings of central banks are the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday. However, the Bank of Japan, the South African Reserve Bank, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the National Bank of Poland will also meet this week. The focus at each of these is likely to be on quantitative easing and the outlooks for economies in much the same way as over the last couple of months.

The most important regular data in forex markets this week are claimant count change this morning GMT and British inflation tomorrow morning. The consensus estimate for the former currently stands at 100,000. Other key releases include Japanese balance of trade late on Wednesday night, Canadian and Japanese inflation, New Zealand’s GDP and ZEW sentiment. It’s a fairly active week of data and we can probably expect stock markets to be moving quite strongly.

Euro-yen, four-hour

While the yen was up somewhat earlier today against the dollar as in the aftermath of Yoshihide Suga’s election to replace Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan, euro-yen has been pretty static. Neither the eurozone as a whole nor Japan are among the worst-affected currencies in terms of the coronavirus but both continue to struggle to contain cases and encourage economic growth. Industrial data this morning from both the eurozone and Japan were slightly better than expected.

EURJPY has moved quite far beyond its daily Fibonacci fan, with the 38.8% area only just visible in the bottom right corner of the chart. This combined with what seems to be weaker upward momentum last week might suggest a retracement to come over the next couple of weeks; the 50 SMA from Bands has also recently death-crossed the 100 again.

This week’s most important release for this symbol is likely to be today’s ZEW economic sentiment from Germany. However, balance of trade from Japan tonight and the eurozone on Wednesday could also provoke reactions on the chart. Finally, Thursday night’s key figure is Japanese inflation.