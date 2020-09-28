Weekly forex data: GDP and the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Asian and European stock markets generally started the week positively after news this morning that China’s recovery appears to be stronger than expected. Chinese annual industrial profit jumped over 19% in August, the fourth consecutive month of increase. Industrial profits in 2020 are now only just over 4% lower than January-August 2019, which is being viewed by markets as an impressive recovery given the circumstances.

Comments from this morning from the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden gave the pound a boost in many of its pairs. Dr Ramsden reiterated earlier determination from other members of the MPC to avoid negative rates anytime soon. Apart from these remarks, major central banks have been pretty inactive since last week. There’s also not much action on the monetary policy front this week except possibly Christine Lagarde’s testimony this afternoon: Dr Lagarde is due to appear in front of the European Parliament’s economic committee at 14.45 GMT.

Central banks in emerging economies were highly active last week, though. The Banco de Mexico cut its benchmark rate 0.25% against the half a percent expected, taking the rate to 4.25%. The big surprise was the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on the same day; the CBRT raised its one-week repo rate a whole two percent to 10.25%. The lira was exceptionally volatile in the aftermath but remained unable to hold gains, ending up at its lowest ever level against most currencies this morning: ₺7.75 to the dollar, ₺9.05 to the euro and above ₺10 to the pound sterling.

This week’s regular releases are dominated by Friday’s NFP. However, Wednesday’s GDP data from the UK and the USA are also likely to drive movement for most pairs with the dollar and the pound. Locally important releases include South African unemployment, inflation and balance of trade, making this a big week of data from South Africa in particular.

Cable, four-hour

Despite general weakness in September, the pound moved up earlier today after comments from Dr Ramsden refuting the likelihood of negative rates in the near future. The British public’s confidence in the government’s handling of covid-19 remains pretty low while fear of the effects of a second wave on British retail is extremely high. Meanwhile optimism that a trade deal is in sight between the UK and EU has been on the wane.

From a technical perspective, the downtrend still seems to be active. Although price has now moved above the 50 SMA from Bands, this remains below both of the 100 and 200 SMAs. Volume has been low so far today. Behaviour near the 50% area of the daily Fibonacci fan around this week’s key releases could be important for ongoing direction.

This week’s main fundamental event is Friday’s NFP. The consensus currently stands at around 850,000 against the previous 1.37 million. Apart from the NFP, both the UK and the USA release final GDP growth for Q2 plus a range of other figures on Wednesday. High volatility is to be expected for cable for most of the second half of this week. Wednesday’s scheduled presidential debate in the USA should also be monitored by traders at least in summary given that the result (and how clear it might be) is impossible to predict.