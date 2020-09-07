Weekly forex data: focus on the ECB and BoC

This morning’s most important data so far were Chinese annual exports which were up 9.5%, significantly higher than the consensus for about 7% and the previous 7.2%. While demand around the world has improved as economies continue to reopen gradually, Chinese imports declined 2.1% against the expectation for negligible growth. This preview of weekly forex data takes a closer look at the releases to affect EURCAD, GBPUSD and UKOIL.

The main events in monetary policy this week are the meetings of the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank. As has been customary in recent months, no change is expected in either case to rates, but what central bankers say about ongoing quantitative easing and the outlook for economic recovery over the next few months is likely to be very important for the euro and the Canadian dollar.

Regular data this week is dominated by balance of trade from Germany and the UK plus inflation in China and the USA. Traders will also be monitoring GDP data tomorrow from Japan, the eurozone and South Africa.

Euro-Canadian dollar, four-hour

The euro has recovered somewhat against the loonie since the second half of last week although volatility has remained fairly high. Oil’s losses have generated headwinds for CAD, and Canadian employment change on Friday was somewhat weaker than expected at 245,800. However, the economic situation in the eurozone is also difficult, with the return to growth in most EU countries slow and stuttering so far, so fundamentals seem to be fairly balanced on both sides of this pair.

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area could be a zone of support, but a fairly wide one given the move down to C$1.544 last week. Moving averages continue to give a sell signal, with most recent gains capped by the 50 SMA from Bands. Buying volume has generally been higher than selling in August despite the ongoing downtrend – some traders might have been preparing for losses by oil driving the loonie down.

This week’s most important events for EURCAD are the meeting of the BoC on Wednesday and the ECB on Thursday. No change to rates is likely in either case, but comments on QE and its possible expansion are key. Particularly important is how central bankers might respond to the changes in the Fed’s policy confirmed at the recent virtual Jackson Hole symposium. In addition to monetary policy, the euro is likely to be active tomorrow around German balance of trade and the eurozone’s GDP data.