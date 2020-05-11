Weekly data preview: markets await inflation and GDP data

The following article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Some of the most important events in markets this week include releases of inflation and GDP data from around the world. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Banco de Mexico are also due to meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sum of last week’s data was generally a bit better than expectations though still very negative. Friday’s NFP, the most important release of the week, came in at negative 20,500 against the consensus of around -22,000. American shares reacted somewhat positively to the news. Equity markets have mostly posted some gains so far today in light of this and ongoing steps to ease lockdowns in many countries.

The only significant action among central banks last week was the Norges Bank’s cut of 0.25%, taking the key policy rate to 0%. This week’s important events for monetary policy are the meetings of the RBNZ and Banxico. The latter is expected to cut its benchmark rate to 5.5%.

Traders will also be monitoring Chinese inflation early tomorrow morning and GDP growth from a number of countries in the Eurozone on Friday morning (the UK releases preliminary data on Wednesday). The most important data this week though is the USA’s annual core inflation at 12.30 tomorrow.

Gold-dollar, four-hour

Gold’s range has contracted somewhat over the last few weeks. From a fundamental point of view, there’s no impetus higher here barring another round of panic selling or at least significant further losses by major indices.

Equally, the current environment of zero interest in many countries removes the traditional factor against buying gold among many investors, so pressure to the downside is likely to be absent in the near future. News-based momentum upward could come from a second wave of infections primarily in east Asia which might occur over the next few weeks or in Europe as lockdowns loosen.

This four-hour chart of XAU-USD shows us a fairly clear channel between the latest high around $1,746 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement area at about $1,678. In the short term, though, $1,700 has been a very important psychological support. There has also been a bunching of the 50 SMA from Bands with the 100 in the latter zone. The most important data here is tomorrow’s inflation from the USA, but traders of gold will be monitoring stock markets and the possibility of a new wave of covid-19 as well this week.