Weekly data preview: claimant count change and the RBNZ

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Joe Biden’s victory in last week’s presidential election in the USA has brought ‘risk on’ back to the fore for most instruments, with many shares and most emerging currencies having made strong gains since the end of last week. This preview of weekly forex data takes a closer look at the charts of and releases for USDMXN, EURNZD and GBPZAR.

Although Mr Biden’s win was by a smaller margin than had been expected by many participants in financial markets, the realisation of the ‘base case’ nevertheless has had most of the effects predicted so far. The dollar has weakened to two-month lows against the euro and various other currencies while the ‘Biden Bounce’ for stock markets was in full swing this morning.

The main event among central banks last week was the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cut of its cash rate by 0.15% as expected, taking it to 0.1%, a new record low. Eyes are mainly on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this week and whether the Kiwi central bank will follow and cut its own cash rate on Wednesday morning despite the consensus currently being for a hold at 0.25%. The Banco de México is also due to meet on Thursday night GMT; a cut of 0.25% to 4% seems to be possible at the meeting.

This is a highly active week in terms of regular economic data. The standout release is the UK’s claimant count change tomorrow morning GMT, but other critical releases include Chinese and American inflation, British balance of trade and second estimate GDP growth from the eurozone. With the American elections now out of the way and the results clear, it seems reasonable to expect that data will return to prominence this week and drive more volatility for the symbols affected.

Dollar-peso, four-hour

As expected in the aftermath of a win by Mr Biden, the dollar has made sharp losses against emerging currencies. One of the main factors behind this is the expectation that while the ongoing trade disputes between the USA and various countries will continue, the Democrats’ approach to these will be much less confrontational and more diplomatic. The Democrats are also more likely to take effective action to limit the spread of covid-19 in the USA, which would probably be accompanied by more easy fiscal and monetary policy.