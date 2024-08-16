Unilever Targets Gamers With Increased Advertising Spending

Unilever (ULVR) has revealed that it has increased its advertising spending on games as a way to reach new audiences. The household goods company, which owns brands such as Dove and Lynx, sees gaming as a way to capture the attention of younger customers.

The firm recently confirmed that it tripled its advertising spend in games in the last three years. Unilever now has a team made up of more than 30 developers who are constantly trying to find new approaches that will bring its products to the eyes of the fast-growing gaming community.

Willem Dinger, the global head of sports and entertainment partnerships at Unilever, pointed out that the firm is trying to connect with the younger generation of consumers using the platforms they use, rather than platforms such as Facebook that have lost ground among this generation.

This is based on research it carried out showing that young people prefer to chat on gaming platforms rather than the social media apps that are still used by the older generation. Dinger said:

It’s the new social playground and a number of brands, including Unilever, are tapping into gaming to get on the front line. We’re not trying to disrupt people’s experience, we’re looking to enhance it in a way that tells a story about our brands.

Unilever is avoiding the pop-up ads that are commonly seen in mobile apps. Instead, the firm’s approach can be seen in its partnership with Fortnite and the virtual space it created called the ‘Mistaverse’, adding a sense of fun to the advertising element.