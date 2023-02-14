Technical Market Outlook and Review: US CPI data eyed

EUR/USD

Amidst the US Dollar Index drawing lower from daily resistance at 103.76 (and the daily descending channel resistance), Europe’s common currency embraced a modest bid on Monday. Aided by H1 Quasimodo support from $1.0667, this elevated the EUR/USD currency pair beyond the $1.07 figure and shined the technical spotlight on H1 supply at $1.0743-1.0731, closely followed by Quasimodo support-turned-resistance at $1.0774 (arranged just south of $1.08).

Meanwhile, on the bigger picture, the weekly timeframe’s technical landscape remains in favour of sellers. Recent writing aired the following points (italics):

The key technical development on the weekly timeframe is the formation of a shooting star. As you can see, the individual bearish candle configuration also shares chart space with the weekly Quasimodo support-turned-resistance at $1.0888. This, coupled with last week’s follow-through decline and the pullback off the late September lows (2022) at $0.9536 in a market trending south since 2021, might be viewed as a sell-on-rally opportunity. $1.0888, consequently, will be a key watch this week as rupturing this base undermines a bearish showing and unearths fresh weekly resistance as far north as $1.1174.

Lower on the scale, price action on the daily timeframe is retesting the underside of a 50-day simple moving average at $1.0709, a move that could deliver resistance. Assuming the aforementioned moving average holds, familiar support at $1.0602 is firmly back on the radar.

I noted the following in the Weekly Market Briefing in terms of trend in this market (italics):

The daily chart has chalked up a series of higher highs and higher lows since rebounding from daily support at $0.9573 (and weekly support at $0.9606). Additional trend confirmation is visible through price crossing above its 200-day simple moving average ($1.0322) and a Golden Cross presenting itself early this year (50-day simple moving average crossing above the 200-day simple moving average). We can also see that the 200-day moving average is beginning to level off from its down move: another sign of a potential trend reversal to the upside. Having written this, however, daily price closing under the 50-day simple moving average, as well as under trendline support and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) cementing position below its 50.00 centreline (negative momentum), certainly questions buyers’ health. Consequently, if $1.0602 is tested, this will be a KEY watch this week.

Direction:

The H1 supply zone at $1.0743-1.0731 and the underside of the 50-day simple moving average at $1.0709 are key areas for the EUR/USD. The possibility of a downtrend emerging and the aforementioned technical structure could bring H1 price back to $1.07 and possibly below it.

S&P 500

Major US equity indexes staged a strong rebound on Monday, rising across the board as markets assumed a clear risk-on tone. At the close of European trading, the S&P 500 was up by nearly 1.00%.

Technically, Monday’s advance recalled 4,087 as support on the daily scale and bolstered the recent Golden Cross: the 50-day simple moving average (3,970) crossing above the 200-day simple moving average (3,944). The 4,087 rebound also brings light to the weekly resistance at 4,177. Shaped by way of a Quasimodo formation, which welcomed sellers in recent trading, this level is now in a vulnerable position.

Knowing the overall trend faces northbound (monthly chart), overthrowing the aforementioned weekly resistance unearths a possible run to the 4,195 2 February high. Buyer health is also underpinned by the weekly chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) venturing above the upper boundary of an ascending triangle between 53.72 and 30.47. Maintaining position north of the breached limit casts light towards the overbought threshold (70.00).

Direction:

Where does this leave price action on the H1 timeframe heading into Tuesday’s session?

Monday discovered support off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 4,074 and prepared the ground for a possible return to Quasimodo resistance at 4,183—a level boasting a connection with the weekly resistance at 4,177 and set just beneath H1 Quasimodo support-turned-resistance from 4,219.

Monthly, Weekly and Daily Charts:

H1 Chart: