Spot gold closing in on record highs at $2,075

Amidst a softer dollar—US Dollar Index trading a touch off session lows—the price of spot gold (XAU/USD) recently refreshed YTD highs of $2,032, a whisker shy of the all-time high at $2,075.

What’s driving the price of gold?

Soft demand for the buck is a primary catalyst behind the yellow metal’s spirited advance. Fed policy tightening expectations are fading; according to short-term interest rate markets, the probability for a 25bp push or leaving the Fed Funds rate unchanged is about even for the next meeting, with the belief that the Fed will begin cutting rates as we near the year-end to around 4.00%, which is naturally weighing on the US dollar and underpinning gold. Remember that when the dollar declines in value versus other currencies, foreign purchases of gold are cheaper, thus supporting demand. Conversely, a rise in the buck will see the metal become expensive, which, ceteris paribus, can impact demand.

US bonds are rising alongside the yellow metal, weighing on yields and the USD. Traditionally, when US rates depreciate, gold prices tend to catch a bid. Check the 60-day rolling correlation coefficient below between the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield and XAU/USD, currently at -0.9. As increased rate cuts are being priced in, the appeal for the yellow metal will likely continue gaining traction.