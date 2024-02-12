OpenAI’s Sam Altman allegedly seeking trillions of dollars to boost AI infrastructure

For some time now, Altman has highlighted the AI-chip supply gap in the face of overwhelming global demand. He claims that the lack of these semiconductors fetters OpenAI’s growth and a scheme should be launched to escalate global manufacturing and supply volumes.

Altman took to X and posted:

we believe the world needs more ai infrastructure–fab capacity, energy, datacenters, etc–than people are currently planning to build. building massive-scale ai infrastructure, and a resilient supply chain, is crucial to economic competitiveness. OpenAI will try to help!

Altman is reportedly approaching several investors, including the UAE government, to fund this initiative. To date, no comments have been forthcoming from any front to confirm or debunk these speculations.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Reuters referred to a Financial Times report that indicated that OpenAI reached its $2bn revenue target in December 2023. Microsoft (MSFT) is heavily invested in this company and channels its AI inventions through its products. According to insiders, OpenAI aims to double this amount in 2025.

In the past, Altman dabbled in several semiconductor ventures, including the ‘Tigris’ initiative, which was meant to compete with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). In these instances, he also approached potential investors from the Middle East.