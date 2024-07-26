OpenAI Challenges Goggle with AI Search Engine

OpenAI has launched a new search engine called SearchGPT. Backed by Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI is looking to challenge the dominant position held by Google (GOOG) in the online search market.

For the time being, it has been released as a prototype that will be available to a small group of users. This will allow the company to collect feedback as it carries on developing the software. The idea is that over time, it will become a new way to search the internet. The launch of this search engine was announced in a blog post, which stated:

Getting answers on the web can take a lot of effort, often requiring multiple attempts to get relevant results. We believe that by enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web, finding what you’re looking for can be faster and easier.

OpenAI expects to be able to put some of the SearchGPT features into its ChatGPT. For the moment, anyone who wants to try it needs to register on OpenAI’s waitlist.

It will be in direct competition with Google’s AI Overviews, which is currently shown to users in a panel at the top of their conventional search results. However, Google has run into issues with incorrect answers, such as recommending that users eat rocks or add glue to pizzas.

The fact that SearchGPT is a completely new product built from the ground up could help it avoid similar problems. The AI search engine market also includes Microsoft Bing, which now has a generative AI feature.