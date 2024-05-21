Norwegian Cruise Holdings Shares Climb on Higher Full-Year Profits Estimate

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) climbed on Monday, 20 May 2024, becoming the S&P 500 SPX’s top performer with a rise of 5.8% in the morning session and closing the day with gains of over 7%.

This came after the cruise line operator decided to raise its outlook for full-year profits in the face of what it called “very strong demand”. A presentation of its strategy titled ‘Charting the Course’ was included in this update made at the company’s investor day, and it laid out its plans to increase shareholder returns. This is described as a “refreshed vision for the future” and covers a range of financial targets for the next three years.

The new adjusted earnings per share figure that the company is now working towards is $1.42, up from the previous projection of $1.36 made by analysts.

The firm’s chief financial officer, Mark Kempa, confirmed that “we have continued to see very strong demand and record bookings”. The raised outlook comes about three weeks after the company raised its full-year guidance to $1.32 from approximately $1.23 after it reported its Q1 results. However, the relatively disappointing nature of those Q1 results caused the NCLH share price to fall at the start of May.

The net yield (adjusted gross margin per capacity day) guidance has also risen from 6.4% to 7.2%, but the outlook for capacity remains at 105.1%.