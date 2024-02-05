FalconX Institutional digital prime broker to collaborate with TP ICAP’s UK-based crypto exchange

Fusion Digital Assets is the crypto arm of TCAP, a global provider of market infrastructure and data solutions offering spot trading in Bitcoin and Ether against USD. FalconX is the largest institutional prime broker for digital assets.

According to Tom Flanagan, global head of execution and liquidity management at TP ICAP Digital Assets, the partnership would help grow the Fusion exchange and extend diversified liquidity to FalconX’s clients.

Austin Reid, global head of revenue and business at FalconX, said:

Collaborating with Fusion Digital Assets is another significant step in our ongoing efforts to bridge traditional financial markets and the growing cryptoasset ecosystem. It underscores our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and seamless access to the global digital asset market for our clients.

The tie-up between FalconX and Fusion Digital Assets reflects the imperative for institutional digital asset prime brokers to secure liquidity for their trading clients by accessing platforms offered by major financial market infrastructure providers such as TP ICAP.

Fusion went live last year when it completed its first XBTUSD pairs trade. Jos Dijsselhof, chief executive of Swiss infrastructure provider SIX, said in a report:

Market participants are seeking partnerships with providers who can manage risk and utilize blockchain technology in a way that promotes greater confidence.

In response to client demand, Fusion Digital Assets will broaden its range of assets available.