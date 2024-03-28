Deutsche Bank Releases Singapore Dollar Bonds

Deutsche Bank (DBK) has capitalised on a favourable market to raise $400m SGD in senior non-preferred notes.

The offering has drawn significant attention from investors not only in the Asia Pacific region but also globally.

Fiona Ip, Deutsche Bank’s APAC treasurer, commented:

Importantly, this issuance also represents the attractiveness of the Singapore dollar bond market, following strong recent deal flow and investor interest.

Deutsche Bank returns to the SGD market for the second time after its first issuance in September 2022 and investor roadshow in December last year. The funds raised will support general corporate needs. Jonathan Blake, in his capacity as Deutsche Bank’s head of issuance and securitisation, remarked:

This successful transaction reinforces Deutsche Bank’s standing in the Singapore Dollar market and is a clear illustration of the bank’s strategy to extend its funding activities across different currencies and markets.

This stems from Deutsche Bank’s recent recognition in February as a leading player in trade finance within the Asia Pacific region. The bank dominated Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, and South Korea, as highlighted in Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey 2024.

Last week, Deutsche Bank acted as a joint bookrunner and dealer manager for Oxley Holdings’ Exchange Offer and new money issuance. The bank also has a strong track record in the SGD bond market, offering advisory services for the Singaporean government’s first sovereign green bond in 2022.