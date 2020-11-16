Daily Market News: UK stocks build on best week since April

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for November 16, 2020.

European markets have continued their momentum from last week and are up across the board this morning. The reaction of markets last week to Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine has proved 90% effective in trials gave investors a taste of the potential recovery to come. UK stocks – which have dramatically underperformed their US counterparts – delivered their best week since April, with the FTSE 100 gaining 6.9% and the FTSE 250 up 7.6%.

In corporate news, telecoms giant Vodafone is up 4% after adjusting up its forward guidance for 2021, taking its shares to their highest level since July.

In the US futures are also signalling a positive open, with the Dow Jones leading the way up just under 1%. Last week, some of 2020’s hardest-hit sectors bounced back sharply. The S&P 500’s energy, financials and industrials sectors gained 16.5%, 8.3% and 5.3% respectively. By comparison the information technology sector, which has gained more than 30% in 2020, was marginally in the red last week. Of note, however, is the fact that technology stocks pared their losses as the week wore on. While investors are eyeing a bounce back in demand for energy, international travel and more, many are taking the view that some of the pandemic-induced trends that tech firms have benefited from in 2020 will not fall back to their pre-Covid 19 state once a vaccine is widely available.

Yield on 10-year Treasuries hits highest level since March

The main three US stock indices last week reflected a substantial week of outperformance for value stocks. In the top spot was the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a 4.1% gain, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.6%. Funds tilted towards the growth and value factors provide a more direct view. Last week, the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF added close to 6%, versus a flat result for the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. Small-cap stocks also handily outpaced large last week, with the Russell 2000 (a small-cap benchmark) up 6%.

Another point of interest last week was found in bond markets. The 10-year US treasury yield hit its highest level since March, as investors buoyed by vaccine news sold out of safe-haven government debt. The Cboe Volatility Index, sometimes known as the “fear gauge”, fell back for the second week in a row, to its lowest level since August.

S&P 500: +1.4% Friday, +11% YTD (+2.2% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.4% Friday, +3.3% YTD (+4.1% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: +1% Friday, +31.8% YTD (-0.6% last week)

Hardest hit FTSE 100 names are still in a deep hole

Around a dozen FTSE 100 names rallied by more than 20% last week, while there were only a handful of double-digit fallers. Some of those companies still have deep holes to dig themselves out of. International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) led the index with a near 40% gain but is down 66% year-to-date. Similarly, Rolls-Royce gained 35% and Lloyds Bank added 27%, but they are still down 60% and 44% respectively in 2020 so far. There were some names whose rally last week has taken them back within striking distance of a positive year. Insurer Legal & General and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey both added more than 20%, and are both now down by around 20% in 2020 so far. In the FTSE 250, catering firm SSP, outsourcing specialist Capita, and Cineworld all gained more than 50%.