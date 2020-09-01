Daily Market News: Tesla and Apple soar after stock splits

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for September 1, 2020.

Both Tesla and Apple enjoyed major share price bumps yesterday after splitting their stock to bring the dollar value of their share prices down. Investors piled in, in anticipation that single shares being available at a lower entry point will encourage more people to invest – although fractional share trading is now widely available in the US and Europe. Tesla finished the day 12.6% higher, while Apple was up 3.4%.

Zoom Video Technologies was another big winner on Monday. Its share price closed 8.6% higher and then jumped by more than 20% in out-of-hours trading following a blockbuster earnings release in which it reported revenue had more than quadrupled from last year.

In weekend news, late on Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce cast doubt over the much-anticipated sale of TikTok’s US operations to an American company. Beijing announced new rules that expanded the list of technologies which fall under export controls, adding restrictions on “personalised information recommendation services based on data analysis”, according to the Financial Times. Social media sensation TikTok is built around matching up users to content they will enjoy based on analysis of their behavior. Multiple American giants are in the running for the deal, including Microsoft, Walmart and Oracle, but current tensions between the US and China have turned the sale into the latest front in an ongoing trade spat.

Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly goes positive year-to-date

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average started the week in the red after delivering gains of around 3% last week, while the Nasdaq Composite started strong with a 0.7% gain driven by Tesla and Apple.

Monday’s result sent the Dow back into negative territory for the year, after it hit a positive return for the year-to-date on Friday. Overall, last week was positive for all three major stock indices, as positive Covid-19 sentiment gave investors confidence. Airline stocks were a beneficiary. United Airlines added 13% during the week, with Delta up 17.3% and American Airlines 11.8%.

In a Friday note, analysts at investment firm Edward Jones noted that the past three months provided evidence that the US economy is gradually exiting recession. “A real-time forecast from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that Q3 GDP will grow 26%, following a 32% annualized decline in Q2. If this proves to be the case, by the end of September the economy will have recovered half of its pandemic induced losses,” they said.

With Q2 earnings season at a close, the final earnings number for S&P 500 companies came in 32% lower than Q2 2019, but 84% of companies beat expectations, per FactSet data cited by T. Rowe Price.

S&P 500: -0.2% Monday, +8.6% YTD (+3.3% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.8% Monday, -0.4% YTD (+2.6% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: +0.7% Monday, +31.2% YTD (+3.4% last week)