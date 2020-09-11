Daily Market News: Stocks wobble as US stimulus is voted down

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for September 11, 2020.

Major US indices took another tumble yesterday after a relief package to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus was voted down in the US Senate.

The $500bn package – already scaled back from previously proposed versions – would have provided $250 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, just under $50 billion for COVID-19 testing and vaccine development, and over $100 billion for schools. It also would have forgiven a $10 billion loan to the United States Postal Service and boosted weekly enhanced unemployment benefits by $300.

However, the stimulus package received just 52 votes in favor, all from Republicans, versus 47 opposed votes from Democratic Senators and Kentucky Republican Rand Paul. The bill needed 60 votes in favor to move forward.

In reaction, tech stocks resumed their slide once more yesterday, but it was energy companies that faced the toughest day. Of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 index, energy names fell hardest with a 3.7% loss, versus 2.3% for information technology stocks and 1.8% for consumer discretionary.

This morning US futures are signalling that markets will pare some of these losses with the Dow Jones up 0.6%, the S&P up 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 1.6%.

A plunge in the price of oil and its impact on the energy sector has been largely overshadowed by volatility among the tech giants over the past week, but the impact has been significant. The energy sector has fallen in seven of the past eight trading sessions, and hydrocarbon exploration names such as Apache and Occidental are down by 20% to 30% over the past month, and double digits over the past week. Those moves have been spurred by the price of oil sinking to sub-$40 a barrel for the first time in months, driven by a faltering demand recovery and by global cartel OPEC beginning to ramp up production. Saudi Arabia cutting the official price at which it sells oil to Asia and the US early in the week added fuel to the fire.

Peloton stock jumps after 172% sales increase

The Nasdaq Composite fell hardest yesterday, closing the day 2% lower. Losses from firms such as software firm Citrix Systems, Netflix and chipmaker AMD dragged the index lower, while Tesla bucked the trend with a 1.4% gain. It was a rollercoaster trading session all round, with the S&P 500 starting the day substantially up before beginning to slide late-morning. Investors had another week of initial jobless claims data to decipher, which showed 884,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefit for the first time last week, versus an expected 850,000.

In earnings news, exercise equipment and subscription firm Peloton jumped 9% in after-hours trading following its quarterly report; the stock had closed 3.8% lower during regular trading hours. The firm reported sales had jumped 172%, with its stationary bike and treadmill in demand by consumers working from home without access to gyms.