Daily Market News: Stocks start week higher as investors eye route to stimulus

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for November 3, 2020.

After a dismal five-days last week, stocks started the week of the US presidential election higher, and markets have continued their momentum into this morning’s European session. The prospect of a definitive winner is the preferred market outcome and the positive sentiment may be driven by polls suggesting a convincing Biden win. However, if there is a closer race or even an ensuing legal dispute over the result then this could weigh on markets.

The energy and materials sectors led the S&P 500 on Monday, which finished up 1.2% with all 11 sectors in the green. Elsewhere, European stocks were also firmer, with the FTSE 100 gaining 1.4% and the German Dax 2% higher. Both are also up over 1.1% this morning.

In company news, PayPal — one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic induced e-commerce surge — delivered third-quarter earnings on Monday that beat analyst estimates. However, the company’s share price slumped by 6% in after-hours trading after management declined to provide guidance for 2021.

America heads to the polls today (although substantial mail-in voting has already taken place), in what could be a testing period for the American democratic process. Most commentators expect heightened volatility for markets for some time, particularly if Trump is beaten by Biden as polls suggest he will be.

Dow jumps 1.6%, Twitter CEO keeps his job

Of the three major US stock indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average enjoyed the best day, gaining 1.6%. Conglomerate Honeywell International, pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots and chemicals firm Dow Inc led the index, with all three climbing by more than 5%. In the S&P 500, home improvements supplier Loews, medical device firm Align Technology and clothing retailer Gap were among the biggest winners, with all three gaining between 7% and 8%.

At the bottom of the S&P was Twitter, which slumped by 4.6%, taking its one-month loss to 16.6%. On Monday evening, after the market close, it was reported that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is keeping his job following a study of the firm’s leadership pushed for by activist investor Elliott Management.

S&P 500: +1.2% Monday, +2.5% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.6% Monday, -5.7% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +0.4% Monday, +22.1% YTD

Ocado rallies as it increases profit forecast

Yesterday was a mixed day for UK shares, with the FTSE 100 1.4% higher and the FTSE 250 down by 0.2%. There was no knee-jerk reaction to the new lockdown in England announced over the weekend, but that may in part be explained by the international nature of many UK companies. FTSE 100 firms derive around 70% of their revenues from overseas, with the more domestically focused FTSE 250 still obtaining around 50%. Online grocery firm Ocado Group, Rolls Royce, Royal Dutch Shell and BP led the FTSE 100, gaining 8%, 7.4%, 5.1% and 4.4% respectively. Ocado’s rally was fuelled by the company increasing its full-year profit forecast, with CEO Tim Steiner sharing that the company continues to trade at “peak volumes every day” with average order sizes increasing ahead of the new lockdown hitting.