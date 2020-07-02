Daily Market News: Markets rise on vaccine hopes, US jobs figures revised up

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for July 02, 2020.

Markets have opened higher this morning as a joint venture Covid vaccine by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was found to have promising results in early human trials. European bourses are up 1-2% with Germany’s Dax leading the way and US futures pointing towards a 1% bounce on the open.

Investors were overwhelmed with information in the US yesterday, with the S&P 500 closing the day up 0.5% after a volatile trading session. Payroll service provider ADP’s private jobs report showed that private payrolls rose by 2.37 million in June, and May figures were revised from a 2.76 million loss to a 3.01 million gain. But in more than a dozen states across the US, reopenings are being rolled back in response to a surge in cases, ahead of a crucial July 4th (Independence Day) weekend.

There were signs of hope in the race for a vaccine, however. Pfizer’s share price jumped 3.2% after announcing that one of its four vaccine projects has produced neutralising antibodies, which are understood to be needed to build immunity to the virus. All participants who received two of the doses generated the antibodies, according to the initial data, at a level multiple times higher than in recovered Covid-19 patients.

In other news, US motor vehicle sales for June were also released, which showed that General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler all saw sales fall by more than 30% in the second quarter. Nissan was particularly hard hit, with its sales in Q2 dropping by close to 50%. Fiat Chrysler stock closed the day 3.3% lower, while GM fell 1.3%.

Best 100 days for S&P 500 in almost 90 years

After posting gains yesterday, the S&P 500 closed out its best 100 calendar day rally since the 1930s. The index has climbed more almost 40% since the depths it plumbed in March, with firms including Apache, Gap, and PayPal among the biggest climbers over the period. Gap, for instance, has climbed more than 100% since it shed over 70% of its value in the initial markets selloff. The stock remains close to 30% down year-to-date, however.

In corporate news, rental car firm Hertz — which is going through bankruptcy protection — is reportedly in a major stand-off with creditors over 494,000 used cars, which makes up most of its $19bn in debt. Hertz stock, which is currently still trading, jumped 4.3% today although the company is currently facing delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite was the biggest gainer of the three major stock indices, closing the day 1% higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.3%. Tech giants helped the Nasdaq higher, with Amazon, Facebook and Netflix gaining 4.4%, 4.6% and 6.7% respectively. Netflix received positive reviews from analysts after announcing it has hired a former Apple exec as its chief marketing officer.