Daily Market News: Japanese equities fall and yen surges on rumours Prime Minister Abe to resign

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for August 28, 2020.

Japanese equities dropped overnight after broadcasters in the country said Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-ever serving Prime Minister, was to step down over health concerns.

Abe, who has enjoyed two spells as Prime Minister, started his current term in 2012 and has overseen the economy through numerous crises, including the latest one sparked by coronavirus.

NHK, the national broadcaster, first reported the news overnight, with Abe due to hold a press conference later today. The news spooked investors, with the Nikkei down 1.5%, while Japan’s yen, often a haven in times of geopolitical uncertainty, strengthened 0.2% to 106.26 yen per dollar.

Elsewhere, yesterday the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced a new policy that would allow inflation to run over its 2% target for a sustained period and argued that “a robust job market can be sustained without causing an outbreak in inflation.” The policy means that the Fed is more likely to allow inflation to persist above 2% without raising interest rates. In addition, the Fed supports a strong jobs market, which the central bank has historically believed leads to dangerous inflation. Powell said that the change “reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labour market, particularly of many in low and moderate income communities.”

In other headlines, supermarket giant Walmart entered the race to acquire social media sensation TikTok’s US operations, joining Microsoft’s bid. Per The WSJ, the joint Microsoft-Walmart bid is the front runner, in what is anticipated to be a $30bn deal. A second group that includes Oracle is also reportedly in the running.

Financial stocks gain in rollercoaster day for US stocks

It was a rollercoaster day for US stocks, with the S&P seesawing from a gain to a loss and back to a gain again. The index ended the day 0.2% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%. Walmart led the day after its ties to the TikTok deal, while financial names JPMorgan Chase, Travelers and American Express all added more than 3% too.

In the S&P, the financial sector was the biggest winner, adding 1.7%, with consumer finance stocks delivering the best day at a 3.9% gain overall. The Nasdaq Composite posted a marginal loss for the day, although its gain over the past week still stands at 3.2%. Among the 100 largest names in the index, Marriott and Tesla both delivered 4% plus daily gains, but it was held back by Dollar Tree, Netflix and eBay, which fell 7.2%, 3.9% and 3.9% respectively. Dollar Tree beat earnings expectations on Thursday, but its share price fell as investor expectations were set sky high.