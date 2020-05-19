Daily Market News: Global stocks soar on vaccine hopes, oil price rebounds

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 19, 2020.

Despite taking a slight breather this morning with a fairly flat open, stocks rallied around the world yesterday, driven by developments in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine, a rebound in global oil prices, and hopes of further economic stimulus in the US.

The S&P 500 closed the day 3.2% higher, led by energy, industrial and financial stocks, while the FTSE 100 gained 4.3%. Energy stocks gained 7.6% overall in the broader rally, with the energy equipment and services subsector jumping 13% and the oil, gas and consumable fuels sector up 7.1%. Those gains were driven by the rising price of oil, as WTI Crude contracts for July delivery jumped to $33. Lastly, the message investors chose to take from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s weekend interview was that the central bank has more tools it can deploy to support the US economy.

Uber laying off another 3,000 employees

Of the three major US stock indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way yesterday, gaining 3.9%. The index was led by Boeing, Raytheon Technologies and Dow, which closed 12.9%, 9.8% and 9.5% higher respectively. Overall, more than a third of the index’s 30 components gained more than 5%.

In corporate news, Uber announced it is laying off an additional 3,000 corporate workers, after cutting 3,700 employees — then 14% of its workforce — earlier this month. The cuts include shuttering or consolidating 45 offices; Uber’s share price closed 3.5% higher following the news. Elsewhere, SoftBank is reportedly in talks to sell a part of its T-Mobile stake, with a figure of around $20bn on the table.

Travel names were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 on Monday. United Airlines’ share price jumped 21.1%, as the vaccine news gave investors hope of a route back to normality for airline stocks. Similarly, Expedia gained 18.6%, Norwegian Cruise Lines 18% and Marriott International 17.3%.

S&P 500: +3.2% Monday, -8.6% YTD

+3.2% Monday, -8.6% YTD Dow Jones Industrial Average: +3.9% Monday, -13.8% YTD

+3.9% Monday, -13.8% YTD Nasdaq Composite: +2.4% Monday, +2.9% YTD

UK stocks join global rally despite labour market gloom

Despite a survey showing that more than a fifth of UK employers are planning layoffs over the next three months, and a warning from the Bank of England’s chief economist that the UK runs the risk of returning to 1980s levels of unemployment, London-listed stocks joined the global rally yesterday.

The FTSE 100 closed 4.3% higher, led by double digit gains from cruise firm Carnival, miner Anglo American, British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) and easyJet. Only three names in the index of the UK’s biggest companies delivered a negative day, with two of those supermarkets.

The FTSE 250 gained 3.6% too, but small and mid-cap stocks are still lagging significantly in the UK in 2020. Year-to-date, the FTSE 250 is down 25.8% versus the FTSE 100’s 19.8% loss. In the FTSE 250 yesterday, a dozen names posted double digit gains, including airlines Tui and Wizz Air.