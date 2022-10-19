Daily market commentary: UK consumer prices return to levels not seen for 40 years

Forex

The pound is losing ground to both the dollar and the euro as the European trading session gets underway. Inflation figures published early on Wednesday showed that UK consumer prices returned to levels not seen for 40 years, climbing back to 10.1%. With the country’s economic prospects looking bleak, a higher than expected inflation reading adds to the woes faced by British policy makers. The pantomime in Westminster ended with the collapse of PM Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts, and saw them replaced with the toughest austerity plan of the last 10 years. The changes calmed the markets, and gave British assets some respite, while also taking some of the pressure of the Bank of England to raise rates more aggressively. However, this change in dynamics is creating some downside for the pound as illustrated by this morning’s post-CPI release drop.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades