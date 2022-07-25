Daily market commentary: The US dollar is trading flat

Forex

The US dollar is trading flat as the European session gets underway. After dropping more than 1% during the previous seven days the dollar index is starting the week without significant movement, illustrating investors’ settled expectations on a 75bp rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week. After the turmoil of previous weeks, when the prospect of a rate rise of 100bp was at some point seen as realistic, the waters are now calmer as it is seen as most likely that the Fed will not deliver any surprises on Wednesday and will increase rates by 75bp. The main point of interest will instead be the tone adopted by Jerome Powell, with observers keen to gauge the sentiment within the central bank and adjust expectations for the times ahead.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades