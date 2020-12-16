Daily market commentary: The US dollar is losing ground to other major currencies

FOREX

The US dollar is losing ground to other major currencies during early Wednesday trading, with the index that measures the performance of the greenback reaching the lowest point since April 2018. Investors are walking away from the safe-haven dollar and embracing riskier assets, as hope of better days ahead continue to grow. The renewed optimism is driven by the prospect of more COVID vaccines being approved for use and a more stable political environment in Washington supporting hopes of an economic stimulus package being agreed.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades