Daily market commentary: The US dollar index is on track for a third consecutive session in the red

Forex

The US dollar index is on track for a third consecutive session in the red as Friday’s trading gets underway in Europe. The greenback is down by more than 2.5 percent relative to the 20-year high reached on Wednesday, as currencies such as the euro and the pound bounced back after hawkish messages from the ECB and a decisive intervention by the BoE that helped to stabilize the bond market and also offered support to the pound. However, both currencies aren’t yet out of the woods. Volatility in foreign exchange markets remains high, with Europe facing an unprecedented energy crisis and growing geopolitical uncertainty on its eastern flank, with many expecting a tough winter for the economies of the eurozone and therefore for the single currency.

The situation in the UK isn’t that much better and, after the near collapse of several pension funds and the sharp fall of sterling earlier in the week, there may be scope for further currency instability as the country’s economic prospects continue to deteriorate.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades