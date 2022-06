Forex

The US dollar index is hedging lower during early Monday trading. However, the greenback remains close to the 20-year maximum reached earlier in the month, with a gain of more than 2% so far during the month of June. The outlook for the US currency remains tilted to the upside, as the Fed’s commitment to curb inflation, through monetary policy tightening, appears to be more solid than that of its peers, in a dynamic that is conducive to further dollar gains.