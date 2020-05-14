Daily market commentary: The US Dollar Index continues to rise

FOREX

The US Dollar Index continues to rise as investors are lured by the safe haven appeal of the greenback. The dollar is consolidating its status as a refuge-asset as a safety-first attitude dominates the foreign exchange markets after the Fed chairman made it clear that the American central bank expects the economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout to be slow. These were sobering words from Jerome Powell, who at the same time added to the American currency’s appeal by ruling out negative interest rates, at least for now.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Gold remains solid trading well above $1,700 with the spot price consolidating at $1,715. Jerome Powell’s comments had a mixed effect. On one hand, he mentioned that the economy will probably remain weak (in other words, a V-shaped recovery should be considered almost as utopic), while on the other hand, he said that he sees little chance of negative interest rates. The first point is probably positive for bullion demand coming from the investment sector, while the second one could have the opposite effect. Technically the situation remains supportive for gold amid high uncertainty on markets and the strong stimulus coming from central banks.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades