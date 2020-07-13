Daily market commentary: The Stoxx-50 Index continues to trade well

FOREX

The trading week started with risk-on dominating market sentiment. The safe haven dollar is retreating, while risk-related currencies, such as the euro and the Australian dollar continue the upward trend initiated last week. Confidence among market operators derives from hopes that the economic recovery, seen since the easing of lockdowns, will be sustainable as consumption continues to edge closer to pre-pandemic levels. With another earnings season starting this week, the current optimism could also result from investors’ belief in better results than would have been expected only a few weeks ago.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The gold price is consolidating above $1,800 with bullion holding onto this significant threshold despite stocks in green. This confirms investors’ huge appetite for the yellow metal in this uncertain phase on markets. Technically, apart from the psychological level of $1,800, we can see a first support at $1,790. As long as the price remains above this level, the bullish movement will continue, pulling up the price to new highs.

On a separate note, the trend remains positive also for silver, with the spot price again above $19 as investors are betting on a quick economic recovery.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades