LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Daily market commentary: The Pound’s losing streak continues

Market News December 24, 2019 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
Daily Market News

ActivTrades’ Market Analysts have prepared for LeapRate their daily commentary on traditional markets for December 24, 2019. This is not a trading advice. See details below:

FOREX

The Pound’s losing streak continues, for the 8th consecutive session, as the market’s post-election hopes turn into apprehension. Many investors supported Sterling in the immediate aftermath of the election, driving it beyond $1.35, in the hope that a comfortable conservative majority would allow for a more constructive stance from Boris Johnson, in relation to the negotiation of a trade deal with the EU and of course the extension of the transition period.

However, the current prevailing market sentiment points at fears, that ultimately, come December 31st 2020, we may still be facing the scenario of an abrupt exit from the EU, without a trade deal; this is why the Pound is declining, as a new sense of reality slowly sinks in.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Related News

arrow
X
Weekly data preview: Markets calm down as Christmas approaches…Market NewsThe following article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.  This is a fairly slow week in economic data as expected with Chris…

Daily market commentary: The Pound’s losing streak continues

0

Send this to a friend