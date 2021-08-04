Daily market commentary: The New Zealand dollar is the standout performer of the week so far

FOREX

The New Zealand dollar is the standout performer of the week so far, up by more than 1.5% against its American counterpart. The strength of the kiwi arises from jobs data that surprised to the upside, showing a drop in the country’s unemployment rate to 4%. The narrative amongst central bank officials all around the world has been characterised by emphasising the weight carried by the state of the labour market when it comes to deciding on when to start tightening policies. So, the gains of the New Zealand dollar reflect the new market expectations that, in the face of the country’s hot labour market, the central bank is likely to start raising interest rates later this month, with a hike of at least 25 basis-points.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades

OIL

Oil markets continue to pare some of yesterday’s losses with WTI now back above $70 a barrel. The market has successfully rebounded over its major support around $69.40 as bull traders ferociously defended the 50% retracement. However, without any major macro development, this market rebound is more of a technical correction rather than a significant directional price action. That said, even if some see the economic recovery as a solid bullish market driver, traders are likely to keep an eye on the state of US-Iran relations as well as today’s US Crude Oil Inventories before taking any significant decision. Technically speaking, WTI will have to either fall through the $69.40 support or clear the $70.50 resistance to get back to a more directional trend.

Pierre Veyret– Technical analyst, ActivTrades