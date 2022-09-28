Daily market commentary: The euro touches a fresh 20-year low

Steffy Bogdanova
September 28, 2022 11:20 am

Forex

The euro touched a fresh 20-year low in relation to the US dollar, during early Wednesday trading. The weakness of the single currency relative to the greenback is being driven by two parallel narratives. On one side the rampant dollar, supported by the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness and the currency’s safe haven appeal, has been increasing its dominance of the foreign exchange markets over the last few months. On the other hand, the situation in Europe is not helpful for the single currency. Despite the ECB’s recent shift towards a more assertive posture regarding the need to control inflation and tighten monetary policy, the euro continues to languish in relation to the almighty dollar.

Daily Market Commentary

The war in Ukraine presents many risks for the old continent, both in the geopolitical and economic sphere, and the recent escalation related to the sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines, it appears that Europe may be about to face a very difficult winter. Against this background further euro weakness may be on the cards.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: