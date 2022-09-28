Daily market commentary: The euro touches a fresh 20-year low

Forex

The euro touched a fresh 20-year low in relation to the US dollar, during early Wednesday trading. The weakness of the single currency relative to the greenback is being driven by two parallel narratives. On one side the rampant dollar, supported by the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness and the currency’s safe haven appeal, has been increasing its dominance of the foreign exchange markets over the last few months. On the other hand, the situation in Europe is not helpful for the single currency. Despite the ECB’s recent shift towards a more assertive posture regarding the need to control inflation and tighten monetary policy, the euro continues to languish in relation to the almighty dollar.