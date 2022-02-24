Daily market commentary: The euro lost 0.5% in relation to the US dollar following news of Russia military operation in Ukraine

Forex

The euro lost more than 0.5% in relation to the US dollar following news that Russia had started a large military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of the morning this Thursday. The single currency’s exposure to this crisis results from the potential economic impact of the ongoing events on its eastern flank, which are likely to compound the continent’s ongoing energy crisis, feeding into the broader inflation narrative and hampering the economic recovery prospects of the Eurozone. Also playing against the single currency is the increase in flows to haven currencies, such as the yen, Swiss franc and US dollar, that occurs whenever uncertainty grows in the financial markets. There may be some testing times ahead for the single currency, which may soon see it breaking below the $1.12 mark.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Gold

Gold prices rose by more than 2% as Russia launched a large-scale military operation in Ukraine this Thursday morning. Investors are diverting investments from riskier assets, such as stocks, to traditional safe heavens, increasing demand for the precious metal and supporting its price, in a dynamic that creates scope for further gold price gains as the conflict, which will include economic retaliation from the West, and counter-retaliation from Moscow, unfolds and keep high levels of uncertainty in the financial markets.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades