Daily market commentary: The euro is on its third consecutive session of gains against the dollar

The euro is on its third consecutive session of gains against the dollar during early Thursday trading. The greenback has been losing traction amongst investors, whose concerns about the impact of rising bond yields appear to have receded, following two successful auctions this week and the weaker than expected US inflation figures published on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there is a healthy demand for euros in the currency markets ahead of today’s ECB meeting. One suspects the ECB’s attention will be more focused on the bond market this time around rather than on the strength of the single currency, which was the primary concern the last time they met.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
GOLD
The dollar’s decline following the approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package and weaker than expected inflation has lifted the gold price and removed some of the recent fears about bullion. The price reaction was remarkable with gold jumping above $1,730 and moving the short-term momentum back into positive territory, a move that has been confirmed by the last six 4-hour charts being in the green. This bullish wave will face its first significant resistance when the price approaches the key level of $1,760, which having previously been an important support zone in the last few months, has now become a resistance level after the recent price decline.