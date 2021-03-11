Daily market commentary: The euro is on its third consecutive session of gains against the dollar

FOREX

The euro is on its third consecutive session of gains against the dollar during early Thursday trading. The greenback has been losing traction amongst investors, whose concerns about the impact of rising bond yields appear to have receded, following two successful auctions this week and the weaker than expected US inflation figures published on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there is a healthy demand for euros in the currency markets ahead of today’s ECB meeting. One suspects the ECB’s attention will be more focused on the bond market this time around rather than on the strength of the single currency, which was the primary concern the last time they met.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades