Daily market commentary: The euro continues to outshine other currencies

FOREX

The euro continues to outshine other currencies during early Wednesday trading. Interestingly, the dollar has lost more than 3% to the single currency over the last seven sessions as the markets move more firmly into risk-on territory. The euro, one of the most penalised currencies during the darker days of the coronavirus crisis, is now amongst the most buoyant ones, with investors feeling reassured by the gradual reopening for business of the European economies, as well as by the economic and political hopes offered by the European recovery fund.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The current bullish scenario leaves little space for investors to add gold to their portfolios as, despite the weakening of the US dollar, fund managers are trying to get quicker results jumping on stocks rather than betting on safe havens with the price of gold falling both yesterday and in early trading today as a result.

The main trend still appears positive for bullion, but in the short term it is continuing its lateral movement between $1,700 and $1,750 and is waiting for new market movers before taking a new clear direction.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades