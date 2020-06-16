Daily market commentary: The dollar remains under pressure

FOREX

The dollar remains under pressure during early Tuesday trading and risk-related currencies, such as the euro, are on the front foot, following the Fed’s renewed demonstration on Monday of being ready to do whatever it takes to ensure economic stability. After a wobble at the end of last week and despite growing concerns over a potential second wave of the pandemic, risk-on sentiment is once again taking over, backed up by the Federal Reserve’s safety net.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

After a new decline to $1,700, gold’s spot price has once again managed to recover to $1,730. This is showing the resilience of bullion in the current uncertain scenario. Every time the price falls, it seems that investors are seeing it as a buying opportunity more than time for further selling. Despite the recovery of stock markets seen in April and May, appetite for bullion remains significant.

Technically, a new fall below $1,700 would denote weakness, while a first negative signal will only arrive below $1,675. Vice versa, a clear break through $1,740 can open the way for further rallies to the 7 ½ year high at $1,765.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades