Daily market commentary: The dollar is starting the week on the backfoot

FOREX

The dollar is starting the week on the backfoot, reaching a new multi-week low against the euro. Despite last week’s publication of economic data that came up well above expectations, providing evidence of the strength of the American economic recovery, the inflationary fears that led to rising treasury yields and dominated the trading agenda during the month of March have all but vanished from the horizon of investors.

The Fed has successfully passed the message that any spike in prices is likely to be transitory and therefore the central bank will not accelerate the timing of the tapering.

This stance has reassured investors, leading to a drop in treasury yields and causing dollar weakness. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic prospects of a more efficient management of the ongoing health crisis during Q2 are providing support to the single currency. With such a dynamic in place there may be scope for further euro gains that may test the $1.22 resistance line, which was last touched in January, before inflation fears started dominating the markets narrative.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades