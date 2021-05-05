Daily market commentary: The bullish mood prevails in Europe amid higher market volatility

GOLD

Janet Yellen’s view on interest rates is common sense: if the economy is surging too quickly and raising the risk of inflation, it is likely the Fed would act by hiking rates. This should not be the main news, but in the current scenario it was enough to trigger a quick sell off on stocks and gold as well. Bullion, indeed, is inversely correlated with US rates and with the greenback with this relationship being clearly demonstrated once again in the last few hours. The gold price lost 1%, but remained above the key supports at $1,750 and $1,765, while the first resistance zone is still at $1,795-$1,800. Only a clear climb above $1,800 will open space for further recoveries with bullion still moving in the $1,750-$1,800 range, waiting for a fresh driver.

Carlo Alberto De Casa– Chief analyst, ActivTrades