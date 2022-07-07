Daily market commentary: Stock markets climb higher

European Shares

Stock markets climbed higher everywhere in Europe on Thursday, led by Tech and Energy shares, as market sentiment improved overnight. Samsung Electronics managed to reassure investors, reporting better-than-expected revenue and easing worries of slower demand for chips. However, the overall scenario remains blurry for most asset classes.

Investors still have to deal with a bunch of bearish market drivers such as tighter monetary policies, inverting yield curves in the US (which highlights growing expectations of an economic slowdown) and the worsening Covid-19 situation in China, after Shanghai reported the highest number of new cases since May.