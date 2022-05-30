Daily market commentary: Share markets opened the week on a significantly positive tone

European Shares

Share markets opened the week on a significantly positive tone, from Tokyo to London alongside US Futures, as market sentiment strengthened over the weekend. Investors welcomed the move from China after Beijing decided to ease some of its virus restrictions while opening the door to more economic stimulus. This is crucial news as re-opening in the world’s second-largest economy will surely lift some the lingering global economic concerns and increase the likelihood of a rally in the commodity sector. That said, some traders have already started to buy dips on equity markets, attracted by cheaper prices alongside still solid corporate results, which leads most benchmarks over key resistances this morning.