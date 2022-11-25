Daily market commentary: Risk appetite remains well in place, especially after German GDP data topped estimates

European Shares

Stocks traded mixed but with less volatility in Europe on Friday, as volumes remain lower than usual. Stock indices are slowing for the last trading session of the week, as many investors were tempted to take some profit after prices hit major resistances following this six-week winning streak. Risk appetite remains well in place, especially after this morning’s German GDP data release topped estimates, but today’s session is likely to be technical and less directional due to the lack of any significant macro data release, while investors brace for a shortened trading session following Thanksgiving.