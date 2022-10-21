Daily market commentary: lingering macro uncertainties keep investors in a “wait and see” stance

European Shares

Stocks fluctuated in Europe at the start of the last trading session of the week, as lingering macro uncertainties keep investors in a “wait and see”, stance.

Investors are being torn between the major bearish market drivers of higher rates and economic slowdown on one hand, and the temptation to buy shares at a much-discounted price compared to last year, on the other. This has created a situation where everyone would like to buy the market bottom, but no one knows where and when it will be registered.

Uncertainty continues to weigh on market sentiment in the very short-term too, as traders digest the latest mixed signal from Beijing after the Chinese party congress pointed to easing covid restrictions but also rising economic tensions with the US.