Menu

Daily market commentary: investors continue to digest disappointing inflation figures from the US

Market News  Carlo Alberto De Casa February 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


OIL AND GOLD

There are no big moves on commodities markets today with investors waiting for new market drivers. After the recent rally, WTI is finding a temporary equilibrium between $58 and $58.50. Despite testing $58.90 yesterday, oil doesn’t seem to have sufficient strength for further rallies, for the time being at least. The main trend remains positive however and any news of additional stimulus coming from central banks could trigger a new move higher.

Gold is also steady and has so far been unable to climb above $1,850 with traders in a wait and see scenario. However, just like oil, the long term outlook remains bullish for the yellow metal.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades

daily market analysis
Share via

EUROPEAN SHARES 

European shares fluctuated on Thursday, following a slightly positive Asian session on lower volumes than usual, as investors continue to digest disappointing inflation figures from the US. However, despite this short-term pause, there is nothing threatening from a technical point of view. Most benchmarks are still trading above strong support levels with no significant moves lower seen so far as investors remain very optimistic about the medium-term economic outlook. The idea that inflation will be driven higher by increased demand in many sectors, sparked by more stimulus measures as well as the lifting of pandemic restrictions, remains alive and well with investors continuing to price this in and buy every dip. Meanwhile attention will be trained on major US data releases today while European stock traders will focus on earnings from French giants like L’Oréal, Crédit Agricole and Arcelor Mittal.

Pierre Veyret– Technical analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

Related News

X
Daily market commentary: WTI and Brent are in a clear bullish trend…Market NewsOIL Investors are still buying every dip in the price of oil. Both major benchmarks, WTI and Brent, are in a clear bullish trend, as investors are bet…

Daily market commentary: investors continue to digest disappointing inflation figures from the US

0
Send this to a friend