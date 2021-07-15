Menu

Daily market commentary: Gold is rising, continuing the momentum

Market News  Carlo Alberto De Casa July 15, 2021


FOREX

The dollar is trading flat during the early part of Thursday’s session, following the losses of Wednesday that followed the testimony of Jerome Powell to the US Congress. Speaking in front of lawmakers, the chairman of the Federal Reserve reiterated his conviction that inflationary pressures are only temporary, despite the 5.4% spike in consumer prices recorded in June, which was the largest since 2008. The speculation over the timing of the Fed’s tapering has been the main driver behind the performance of the dollar over the last few months, with the markets constantly pricing in the latest development. This was particularly noticeable on Tuesday, when the Dollar Index gained more than 0.5% after the inflation data was released, only to cancel most of those gains yesterday, following Powell’s dovish comments.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades


GOLD

Gold is rising, continuing the momentum of the previous session when the precious metal gained more than 1% following Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress where he defended the continuation of the current Fed’s accommodative policies to support the economic recovery and described inflationary pressures as a temporary issue. Such remarks penalised the dollar, cancelling almost all the gains recorded on Tuesday, with gold finding support due to its inverse correlation with the greenback.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

