Daily market commentary: Gold is edging higher, due to the inverted correlation with the US dollar

FOREX

The US dollar is slightly down against the other major currencies during early Monday trading, but still close to the multi-month highs reached last week as investors have their attention set on the Fed’s policy statement, which is due to be released on Wednesday. The recent strength of the greenback has to a large extent been supported by the pricing-in of the Fed’s hawkish pivot, so the build-up to Wednesday will provide a snapshot of investors’ expectation over the tone of the announcement, one which can further accentuate the central bank’s leaning towards bringing forward the timing of the tightening of policies, or, perhaps instead reflect new worries over the fast spread of the Delta variant in the US.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades