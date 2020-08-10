LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Daily market commentary: European shares are trading higher today

Market News  Carlo Alberto De Casa August 10, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


GOLD

Gold ended last week with a sharp decline, which pulled down the price from the record level of $2,060 to $2,015 as some investors took profit after the massive rally.

This morning the price is recovering slightly, holding above the bottom and climbing back above $2,030. As long as the price remains above $2,000, the bullish momentum can continue, as the hunger for gold is still at its peak. In other words, the decline we have seen so far is only a correction and not yet an inversion. That said, volatility remains high and traders should be wary of further sharp movements.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades

daily market analysis
Share via

EUROPEAN SHARES 

European shares are trading higher on Monday as hopes of a US stimulus package and strong macro data from China provided a fresh boost to bullish sentiment. Even if the recent battle between Republicans and Democrats over the new stimulus package scared some investors last week, the four new executive orders recently signed by President Trump aimed at assisting students, tenants and the unemployed is reassuring everybody.

In addition, investors are also digesting today’s positive data from China as they show the recovery is well on its way, boosting appetite for risk assets. However, investors continue to monitor simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing as these are seen as a real sword of Damocles hanging above financial markets at the moment. There is a high chance any evolution, positive or negative, in this case would lead to an increased volatility and significant price actions on stock markets.

The Stoxx-50 Index is still trading sideways between 3,225pts and the strong technical resistance (Kijun-Sen) at 3,300pts. The Ichimoku cloud remains thick and is providing significant support to the market but the downside risk will exist as long as the price stays below the Kijun-sen level. The next support can be found above 3,050pts if the support level at 3,225pts fails.

Stoxx-50 Index chart

Pierre Veyret– Technical analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Trump puts US companies dealing with Chinese apps on 45 days’ notice…Market NewsWhat to watch US employment report: The US employment numbers during the coronavirus crisis have been essential reading for updates on the health of t…

Daily market commentary: European shares are trading higher today

0
X
The US sanctions Hong Kong officials for undermining city’s autonomy…Market NewsMany foreign banks reportedly started to preemptively refuse accounts of senior Hong Kong officials as early as the end of July. Local politician Bern…
Send this to a friend