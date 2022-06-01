Daily market commentary: Brent prices hedge up modestly, as the impact of the EU sanctions on Russian oil is fizzling out

Oil

Brent crude oil prices hedged up during early Wednesday trading, albeit modestly, as the impact of the announced EU sanctions on Russian oil exports appears to be fizzling out. The price of the barrel increased on Tuesday by approximately 10%, following the announcement of the EU embargo on Russian oil exports by sea, as traders priced-in expectations of additional supply side pressures in the global markets. These expectations, which also factored-in increases in demand, due to the summer driving season, and the lifting of Chinese lockdowns, have in the meantime been revised. Reports started appearing in the media, pointing at ongoing preparations to increase production in some gulf countries, meaning more oil from the region may find its way into the markets, mitigating the shortfall left by the withdrawal of Russian oil from some key markets, and easing upside price pressures.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades