Daily market commentary: A sense of it getting closer to de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, even if only temporarily, has been rising in the markets

Gold

Gold prices dropped slightly during early Thursday trading but remained within the narrow range where they have been over the last week. The brutal reality of war in Ukraine continues on the ground but a sense of it getting closer to de-escalation, even if only temporarily, has been rising in the markets. As the safe-haven trade that propelled the price of the precious metal to above $2,000 per ounce earlier in the month eases, traders’ expectations over what the Fed will do over the next few months comes once again under the spotlight. The latest signs emanating from the US central bank point at a strong determination to bring inflation under control, with interest rates likely to rise quickly; a scenario that, in the absence of fresh geopolitical concerns, will be likely to weigh on gold prices.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades